Residents can reserve library’s Maker Space, 3D printer

February 6, 2017

Mark Twain Library.

The MakerSpace at the Mark Twain Library is now open.

The MakerSpace is a resource room designed for individuals and small groups to have fun with and learn from technology-based toys and tools. The resources available include Cubelets, Spheros, Little Bits, Ozobots, Magformers, Makey Makey, and a MakerBot 3D printer.

Come learn about all the resources the MakerSpace has to offer at our MakerSpace Open House on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 2. The open house is for all ages.

Access to the space is by reservation — either online, by phone, or in person. You may reserve the room for one or two hours. The room can be reserved for use whenever the library is open and is available to any person with a Mark Twain Library card.

A child must be in first grade or above to use the MakerSpace.

All individuals who wish to use the 3D printer must complete library training on the 3D printer. The library will hold periodic training sessions for patrons to learn how to use the printer. Check the library’s MakerSpace website for upcoming dates. The minimum age for use of the 3D printer is 12.

For more information about the Mark Twain Library MakerSpace, visit www.marktwainlibrary.org.

