Luigi Catterino (113 pounds), John Guimares (126), Alex Klein Wassink (132), Gab Ortiz (138), Carson LiCastri (145), Ben Coppock (152), Nick Garoffolo (170), an Ben El-Wardany (285) all posted victories in their respective weight classes.

Ending the regular-season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team defeated Weston 45-36 on Monday, Feb. 6, on Senior Night.

