Freezing rain brings delayed opening for ER9 schools on Tuesday, Feb. 7

Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Easton Senior Center also has a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service has posted a hazardous weather outlook and freezing rain advisory for Easton, Redding and southern Connecticut.

Freezing rain is likely before 8 a.m., then rain. There will be patchy fog before noon, then patchy fog after 2 p.m. with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.

There is the potential for a winter storm late Wednesday night into Thursday. A plowable snow is likely with the possibility of three to five inches of accumulation.