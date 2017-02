Redding Police Officers will shave their heads for the second year in a row if they are able to raise $2,500 from members of the community by March 13.

They will shave their heads that morning at Joel Barlow High School in conjunction with the school’s annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for childhood cancer research.

Last year the officers raised over $10,000 towards their cause.

To donate to the officer’s fund, visit www.stbaldricks.org/teams/RPDCT.