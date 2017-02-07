Rep. Duff votes to reject Governor’s pension agreement

State Rep. Will Duff (R-2), who represents part of Redding, voted against Governor Dan Malloy’s pension funding agreement with state employees’ unions to restructure pension payments last week. Duff joined most of the House Republican caucus and one Democrat in opposition to the agreement, which passed in the House of Representatives by a narrow 76-72 vote and later in the State Senate after Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman broke a 17-17 tie vote.

The governor’s plan is to extend the financing of the State Employee’s Retirement System (SERS) unfunded liability from 2032 to 2046, Republican lawmakers from both the house and senate chambers had released data obtained from two actuarial analyses that show pairing pension finance changes with modifications to state employee benefits could increase the solvency of the state pension plan. With this report, Republican leaders in the House and Senate shared how additional, more effective and acceptable steps can rebalance the state’s unfunded pension liabilities.

“The proposed pension plan put forth today by the governor and union leaders will stretch payments out for another 15 years, cost Connecticut taxpayers an additional $11 billion. This is the kind of reckless financial decision that Connecticut taxpayers are sick and tired of,” Duff said. “Bad deals like this are why residents continue to flee our great state for lower cost states.”

Duff represents the 2nd General Assembly district communities of Bethel, Danbury, Redding and Newtown.