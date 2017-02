The Joel Barlow high boys swim meet scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at home versus New Milford has been postponed to a date to be determined.

The state Class M boys and girls indoor track and field championships have been postponed to Monday, Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

The South-West Conference gymnastics championship has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m at New Milford High.