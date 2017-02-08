Barlow debators place at Kingswood-Oxford tournament

Only two Joel Barlow High School students competed at Kingswood-Oxford this past Sunday, Feb. 5, but sophomore Joseph Redmond and senior Will Rief placed in three of the four public speaking events.

Redmond was number one in ethical dilemmas, proposing a moral solution to an unannounced problem with just three minutes to prepare. He was also second place in after-dinner speaking, an event where students prepared an address to a group, either real or fictionalized. For his speech he opted for absurdism, assuming the persona of an eccentric character he invented, Judy, a delusional college counselor who was pitching a new program to train children to become dictators instead of candidates for the Ivy League. The combined strength of his two performances put him at second-place overall.

Senior Will Rief won second place in persuasive, where he argued the often-overlooked fact that as measured by deaths per kilowatt, nuclear energy is the least dangerous method of electrical generation in the world. Even clowns and sharks kill more people per year.