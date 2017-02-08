Board of Education will vote on budget this Thursday

Barring a meeting cancellation due to an impending snowstorm, the Redding Board of Education will vote tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 9, on adopting a budget for review by the Board of Finance.

Superintendent Tom McMorran has requested the board approve a budget increase request of 1.27%, or $267,327. This would make for a 2017-2018 budget of $21,342,327.

Previous statements by the Board of Finance have suggested they are considering mandating the education budget be close to zero, or even negative for a fourth year in a row, before it is presented to the town for referendum.

However, McMorran says the majority of his proposed increase is due to contractually obligated salary increases for teachers and other staff members. About 80% of the budget is made up of salaries, and many of those salaries are mandated to go up by more than 2% next year.

“If Human Resources adds up to 80% of your budget, and the contracts are pushing salaries up by 2% or more, then we have the find the balance of that money elsewhere… so the upward pressure doesn’t always turn into a 2.5% overall budget increase,” McMorran said.

In this budget’s case, McMorran and his staff were able to take large chunks of cash out of the budget in the areas of curriculum, where they eliminated $36,000, the board of education’s budget, where they eliminated $34,000, and in student transportation, where they eliminated $71,000.

However, getting the budget to a 0% increase or a negative number would result in elimination of programs that make Redding a unique school district, McMorran says.

“Where you see increases” in this budget, McMorran said, like in the area of special education that is seeing a $200,000 increase, “it is almost always obligatory.”

Speaking hypothetically, as his official suggestion is the adoption of an increased budget, McMorran said a 0% budget could be achieved by offering an early retirement incentive to experienced teachers — “which I am opposed to for several reasons,” he said — and by “trimming” another $50,000 out of the non human resources budget.

“There is no good path for you [to get to 0%]. There is no easy cost savings for you to consider,” he said, noting seven teachers would have to agree to early retirement to make such a package a true cost savings measure, and that cuts from the non human rsources budget were “best guesses” at areas that are usually underspent compared to their budgets.

One board member, Jess Gaspar, said that he will only vote for a budget with a 1.27% increase and would not entertain the idea of a budget any lower.

The proposed request of a 1.27% increase comes after three years of negative school budgets, from fiscal year 2014-15 to fiscal year 2016-17.

$500,000 reduction

However, the Board of Finance has requested the Superintendent present a hypothetical “what-if” budget explaining how the schools could get their budget to $500,000 less than last year.

In order to get to such a low budget, McMorran says, the schools would have to eliminate a number of programs and staff members that make “Redding, Redding.”

These programs would include:

The elimination of Project Adventure at John Read Middle School at a cost savings of $70,000.

The elimination of the latin program in Redding at a cost savings of $73,000,

The elimination of the gifted and talented program at a cost savings of $73,000,

The elimination of the enrichment program at a cost savings of $69,000,

The elimination of the Redding Elementary School music programs at a cost savings of $91,000,

The elimination of three paraprofessionals at RES at a cost savings of $60,000,

And the elimination of a math specialist at John Read Middle School at a cost savings of $116,000.

“If we’re unwilling to increase class sizes, and we’re unwilling [to turn JRMS into a junior high school], we’d have to take out every program that makes Redding, Redding” in order to get to a negative $500,000 budget.

The Board of Education will meet Thursday to formally adopt a budget recommendation to the Board of Finance.

Discussion among members of the education board suggest they are most willing to get close to a 0% budget increase by offering a teacher retirement incentive and trimming $50,000 in funding from non-human resources cost.