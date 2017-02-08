Fast-moving storm expected to produce heavy snow on Thursday

Data continues to support and solidify around the likelihood of a major, albeit fast-moving, high -impact winter storm for Thursday, Feb. 9, according to John Bagioni, meteorologist, Fax-Alert Weather Service LLC.

Travel will be greatly restricted during the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. period. While the region average snowfall will be near eight inches, 10 to 16 inches of snow is quite possible.

Dr. Thomas McMorran, Easton, Redding and Region 9 superintendent, said it is likely that school for Thursday will be called off tonight.

For weather updates and local business closings, check back in often at EastonCourier.com and TheReddingPilot.com.

Send us your snow photos and video! Send your closings and cancellations! Send them to Editor@EastonCourier.com or Editor@TheReddingPilot.com.

HAN Network will be providing traffic updates and regional coverage throughout the day with snow casts scheduled at: 8:30 a.m. , 10:30 a.m. and noon . To watch those, go to live.han.network/

Snow will breakout across the region mostly in the 3:30 to 6 a.m. period. The snowfall rates will rapidly become heavy across most areas, and it is likely to see a few periods of intense snowfall with high accumulation rates; possibly accompanied by lightning and thunder.

The snow will taper from southwest to northeast during the 1 to 3 p.m. period. Strong and gusty winds are likely during and after the snowfall, which will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.

As for amounts, a regional average (all locations averaged into one number) of seven or eight inches is likely, but the potential for a couple of intense meso-bands and some convective snows means there will likely be zones of 10 to 16 inches.

There have been hints that parts of eastern New York, northwest Connecticut and southwest Massachusetts could stay under six inches, but the highly dynamic nature of this storm makes Bagioni think otherwise, he said.

Even if amounts were to stay six inches or less across eastern New York and or northwest Connecticut, travel impacts would stay the same, and it would not have a bearing on the need to close schools or cancel activities.