Signing Day

Five Joel Barlow High seniors signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to play a sport in college next year. From left, are Ryan Lutinski (baseball, Mount Saint Mary College), Kayla Crosby (soccer, Rollins College), Maxie Johnson (soccer, Connecticut College), Jess Matsuoka (soccer, Smith College) and Shannon Gilbert (basketball, Endicott College). — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement