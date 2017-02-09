The Redding Pilot

Delayed opening for ER9 schools on Friday, Feb. 10

By Nancy Doniger on February 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools for Friday, Feb. 10. Plows continue to clear a foot or more of snow that fell in the Easton and Redding area.

Connecticut snowfall totals

5 p.m. • Thursday, Feb. 9

Simsbury 18”

Meriden 15”

Colchester 14.5”

Groton 13”

Litchfield 13”

New Canaan 13”

Old Saybrook 13”

Ridgefield 13-14”*

Thomaston 13”

Waterbury 13”

Beacon Falls 13”

Norwich 12.5-13.5”*

Fairfield 12.5”

Wethersfield 12.5”

Avon 12”

Easton 12”

Haddam 12”

New Haven 12”

Bridgeport 11”

Farmington 11”

Mansfield 11”

Monroe 11”

Newtown 11-12.8”

Vernon 11”

Milford 10.75”

Stamford 10”

Southbury 9.25-13.5”*

Danbury 9-12.8”*

Wilton 9.5-12”

Darien 6.5”

*More than one report

Plows sand and clear Easton roads — Shannon Calvert archive photo

Plows sand and clear Easton roads — Shannon Calvert archive photo

Related posts:

  1. Delayed opening for Easton, Redding and Region 9 due to wintry mix
  2. Easton artist donates portrait of Joel Barlow
  3. Zach Olympics will benefit injured Easton teen
  4. Barlow class of 2018 will hold powderpuff football game

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post ER9 schools have two-hour delay Friday
About author
Nancy Doniger

Nancy Doniger


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress