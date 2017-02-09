Delayed opening for ER9 schools on Friday, Feb. 10

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools for Friday, Feb. 10. Plows continue to clear a foot or more of snow that fell in the Easton and Redding area.
Connecticut snowfall totals
5 p.m. • Thursday, Feb. 9
Simsbury 18”
Meriden 15”
Colchester 14.5”
Groton 13”
Litchfield 13”
New Canaan 13”
Old Saybrook 13”
Ridgefield 13-14”*
Thomaston 13”
Waterbury 13”
Beacon Falls 13”
Norwich 12.5-13.5”*
Fairfield 12.5”
Wethersfield 12.5”
Avon 12”
Easton 12”
Haddam 12”
New Haven 12”
Bridgeport 11”
Farmington 11”
Mansfield 11”
Monroe 11”
Newtown 11-12.8”
Vernon 11”
Milford 10.75”
Stamford 10”
Southbury 9.25-13.5”*
Danbury 9-12.8”*
Wilton 9.5-12”
Darien 6.5”
*More than one report