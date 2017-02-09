Delayed opening for ER9 schools on Friday, Feb. 10

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools for Friday, Feb. 10. Plows continue to clear a foot or more of snow that fell in the Easton and Redding area.

Connecticut snowfall totals

5 p.m. • Thursday, Feb. 9

Simsbury 18”

Meriden 15”

Colchester 14.5”

Groton 13”

Litchfield 13”

New Canaan 13”

Old Saybrook 13”

Ridgefield 13-14”*

Thomaston 13”

Waterbury 13”

Beacon Falls 13”

Norwich 12.5-13.5”*

Fairfield 12.5”

Wethersfield 12.5”

Avon 12”

Easton 12”

Haddam 12”

New Haven 12”

Bridgeport 11”

Farmington 11”

Mansfield 11”

Monroe 11”

Newtown 11-12.8”

Vernon 11”

Milford 10.75”

Stamford 10”

Southbury 9.25-13.5”*

Danbury 9-12.8”*

Wilton 9.5-12”

Darien 6.5”

*More than one report