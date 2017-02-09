The Redding Pilot

ER9 schools have two-hour delay Friday

By Christopher Burns on February 9, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools for Friday, February 10, 2017.

