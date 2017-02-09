Protecting its lead proved difficult for the Joel Barlow High hockey team in an inter-state game last week.

The Falcons had a two-goal lead over Horace Greeley of Chappaqua, N.Y, at one point on Saturday, Feb. 4. The visitors cut the lead to one and later tied it up, eventually forcing overtime.

It was then a race to break the tie and Greeley won it with an additional goal for a 6-5 win at the Danbury Arena.

Barlow took a 2-0 lead after one period before the visitors got their offense going, coming in the form of a three-goal second period. But with the hosts also scoring a couple of their own they held the lead.

By the time the third stanza ended it was tied at 5-5. Despite scoring in every period of regulation Barlow could not keep up the pace in the frame that followed, losing a close one.

Kyle Converse led the Falcons with two goals. He also had two assists.

Vincent Marsili and Dan Rooney scored one apiece. Each also had a pair of assists. Chris Peritore also scored a goal.

Zac Gormley had 23 saves in goal for the Falcons.

Barlow did better earlier in the week when it hosted Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (SLTN), a co-op team it had defeated 10-0 earlier in the season. Things were close this time but the hosts came on strong in the third period to win 6-3.

Barlow again had the lead, only to have the competition tie it up. A 1-0 lead after one period later turned into a 3-3 tie.

The Falcon defense would hold up for the rest of the night. At the other end of the ice the offense picked up the pace with three goals to pull out of reach.

Converse and Ryan Lauter each scored a pair of goals with the former also getting two assists. Grant Ciccarello and Marsili also scored.

Gormley made three saves in goal for Barlow, now 3-8 overall. It visits Masuk at The Rinks at Shelton on Friday at 4 p.m. and is home against the Eastern Connecticut Eagles on Saturday at 2:20 before hosting Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury on Monday at 7:50.