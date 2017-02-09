Journaling is like ‘meditation’ for Reddingite

Reddingite Eileen Honey was never a diary-writer as a child, she remembered at her home last week over coffee, but since 2007 she’s taken to creating intricate journals of her experience in life — in abstract and concrete ways.

Honey’s artistic journals are varied from the moment she begins work on them; she uses both blank journals, and old, well-bound printed books she finds in Mark Twain Library’s “back room” as her launching points.

She fills page after page with drawings, paintings, writings, paper clippings, her son’s Cub Scout badges, and various other items and tokens she’s collected over the years. She’s completed more than 12 since she began 10 years ago.

Sometimes Honey’s journals follow a theme, and sometimes they progress less structurally. Often she intersperses her own writing and musings alongside visual aspects of the journal — though she doesn’t always leave her words legible.

“I write a whole lot of stuff on the pages but I cover it up sometimes,” she said. “Often, I just have to put words down.”

Pointing to one entry in a recent journal that was written near one of her birthdays, she noted that “what’s written there you can’t read, but it’s really the lyrics to a song. It’s a memory I was reliving, but [by obscuring it] I’m not sharing it completely.”

Sharing is an important part of Honey’s journaling. She shares many of her pages on a personal blog, and plans to eventually pass these journals down to her son.

While they don’t carry the same narrative direction as a plain diary, Honey said she hopes her son will gain a bit of understanding from her journals.

“I’m hoping he will put these in his own library and will learn more about me by looking at these books than if he was just looking at an album full of photos. They tell a lot about me, and a lot about him, as well. It’s kind of my little legacy,” she said.

As an activity, Honey said, journaling is an anti-computer activity that allows her to focus on the past, present and future in unique ways.

“When you’re sitting doing this, it becomes a very meditative activity. You really get deep into what you’re doing, which is totally contrary to using a phone, something I find very, very cool.”

Inspiration for each page comes from a variety of places, whether it be the phrasing of an advertising postcard in the mail, or the obituary of a woman she’s never met (in this case that of Mary Margaret Kasiewicz, a Reddingite who died in 2015).

“I never knew this woman who died when she was 70 years old,” Honey said. “But I saved it because she was amazing and her life was amazing. Even though she was physically challenged, she traveled to Antarctica on a research vessel. She deserved attention.

“Sometimes I wonder what she would think about some woman cutting out her obituary who wasn’t a friend of hers. But I valued her. That’s what journaling is. Not every page has [such a deep] reason, but many of them do.”

For weeks at a time, she’ll find herself at her crafting table hour after hour, Honey said. At other points, she might not look at her journals for long periods of time.

But one way or another, it’s an art she’s planning to continue for a long time.

“I don’t know if I’ve refined [my process of journaling], or if I’ve just changed [since I started]. Some of the pages are different now than they were then,” she said.