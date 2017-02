Father David Leopold, pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, congratulated longtime parishioner and Georgetown resident Bob Therrien on his many achievements at a birthday celebration in his honor on Saturday, Feb. 4. More than 80 family, friends and parishioners attended the event, held at the church, to celebrate Therrien’s 93rd birthday. Born in Sanford, Maine, Therrien worked at the former Gilbert & Bennett factory and still lives in Georgetown, where he continues to serve the church in many capacities.