Scholar Athletes

By Redding Pilot on February 9, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High sophomore Nikita Licudine, left, John Read Middle School seventh grader Eva Smith and Barlow freshman Erin Webdale (not pictured) were named the winners of the Connecticut Girls Hockey League’s 2016-17 Scholar Athlete award during the Quinnipiac versus Yale women’s hockey game in Hamden on Saturday, Feb. 4. All three skate for the Ridgefield Lady Lions of the Winter Garden Ice Arena. As part of the CGHL women in sport celebration, the girls were treated to a lecture about self-esteem from Quinnipiac head coach Cassie Turner, received free game tickets and got to skate with and meet the Bobcat players. Quinnipiac defeated Yale 4-1.

