Pins were plentiful in the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team’s match against Brookfield.

The Falcons had a team-best nine pins last Wednesday, Feb. 1. This was good enough for a 54-30 win.

“We had a really good night,” said Barlow/Immaculate head coach Phil LiCastri. “Everyone was aggressive and attacked and scored early.”

Nearly all of the Falcons’ wins came in less than three and a half minutes, including at 106 pounds with Luigi Catterino pinning Drake Nguyen in 3:07.

Brookfield’s Louis Stabile pinned Cameron Hirsch in 2:30 at 113 pounds but Tom Licamele got the win at 120 pounds in the same fashion, coming in 1:23 against Tyler Pinto. The Bobcats kept pace in the lighter weight classes by getting a win by forfeit at 126 pounds.

Victories in the next four weight classes helped put the Falcons in good shape for the win. At 132 pounds, Alex Klein Wassink pinned Matt Ehrhard in 3:42, coming from behind in the third period to win the match. Gab Ortiz then did likewise to Colton Nakano in 1:32 in the 138-pound class.

The shortest match of the day came at 145 pounds; it took Barlow/Immaculate’s Carson LiCastri only 39 seconds to pin Julian Checco. Ben Coppock needed a little more than a minute to pin Gustovo Rocha at 152 pounds.

The Falcons forfeited at 160 pounds but got the pin at 170 when Nick Garoffolo beat Blair Ayala in 1:02. Brookfield’s Logan Schaab pinned Trenton Andreoli in 2:13 at 182 pounds.

Ben El-Wardany took the 195-pound class with a pin over Adam Frame in 1:52. Moving up to 220 pounds, Shayne Ortiz pinned James Kavanaugh in 1:23.

The Bobcats took the 285-pound class with Wyatt Smiley pinning Ben Bai in 1:44.

Back on the mat on Saturday, the Falcons were part of the field at the Jonathan Law Invitational in Milford. They tied for eighth overall with Norwich Free Academy.

Garoffolo placed second with a 2-1 record. He wrestled Damien Benway of East Haven to a 2-2 tie in regulation in the finals before being pinned in overtime.

“It was a very well-wrestled match; both wrestlers handled their defense very well,” said LiCastri. “Nick was only out of position once, which unfortunately led to the loss.”

Coppock and Carson LiCastri both placed third with 4-1 records. The former had two pins and a come-from-behind win in the quarterfinals against Jakari Walker of Notre Dame of Fairfield. The latter had three pins, his only loss a close 1-0 decision in the semifinals against the eventual winner, Mannash Carlson of Platt High of Meriden.

Gab Ortiz went 3-2 and placed fourth, losing a close third-place match that went to the ultimate tiebreaker in the fourth overtime for a 3-2 loss to second-seeded Travion Neives of Manchester.