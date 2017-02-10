The Redding Pilot

Residents are invited to read aloud to RES students

By Redding Pilot on February 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Residents are invited to read aloud to Redding Elementary School children during their lunch periods from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to Friday, Feb. 17.

Those interested are invited to “bring a favorite picture book, poem, article, jokes, or an excerpt from a text” to read aloud to the kids.

“If you need a projector, we can make that happen!” a release from the school says. “If you need a book, a book recommendation, or both, we’ve got you covered, please inquire.”

Times available for reading are:

  • Kindergarten and second grade — 11:10 to 11:25
  • Fourth grade — 11:45 to 12  
  • First grade — 12:15 to 12:30
  • Third grade — 12:45 to 1

How to sign up

Those interested may contact teacher Cathy Grimes at the school for more information. Her email address is cgrimes@er9.org.

 

Related posts:

  1. Elementary Students organize fundraiser for Ecuador
  2. Teachers put grant money to use
  3. Redding Elementary welcomes new principal
  4. RES Principal named the top principal in the state

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Delayed opening for ER9 schools on Friday, Feb. 10
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress