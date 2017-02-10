Residents are invited to read aloud to RES students

Residents are invited to read aloud to Redding Elementary School children during their lunch periods from Tuesday, Feb. 14, to Friday, Feb. 17.

Those interested are invited to “bring a favorite picture book, poem, article, jokes, or an excerpt from a text” to read aloud to the kids.

“If you need a projector, we can make that happen!” a release from the school says. “If you need a book, a book recommendation, or both, we’ve got you covered, please inquire.”

Times available for reading are:

Kindergarten and second grade — 11:10 to 11:25

Fourth grade — 11:45 to 12

First grade — 12:15 to 12:30

Third grade — 12:45 to 1

How to sign up

Those interested may contact teacher Cathy Grimes at the school for more information. Her email address is cgrimes@er9.org.