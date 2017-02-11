Reddingite curated art show that opens this afternoon

Redding resident Trace Burroughs is a man of many pursuits, but his newest idea brings him back to his childhood days in Westport — where he showed many of his abstract paintings in local art shows and had a work accepted into the town of Westport’s permanent art collection.

The Reddingite is curating an art show at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan from Saturday, Feb. 11, to Friday, Feb. 17, titled Art X 8: Visions & Revelations.

The opening reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature refreshments and the classical guitar workings of Glenn Roth.

The show, as its name suggests, features the work of eight local artists, including that of Burroughs and his brother Miggs Burroughs.

“I just got back into the art scene three years ago,” Burroughs said during an interview two weeks ago, “and I’m hoping this will bring things to the next level. It’s exciting, and it’s fun that I can do it.”

The main theme of the show is “contrast,” Burroughs said, and artists involved will show sculpture, paintings, photographs, and other forms of art.

Most of the work is priced around the $500 range, but some large pieces in the show are selling for more than $1,000.

The artists included in the show are the Burroughs brothers, Nina Bentley, Nancy Moore, Sue Benton, Michael Brennecke, Dan Long, and Arpád Krizsán.

Nancy Moore

Nancy Moore was born and raised in New Haven, and was inspired to make art at a young age by artist family members. After studying English at Trinity College, Moore worked as a book editor for Yale University Press before becoming a full-time artist.

Realizing her passion at a young age, Moore always felt the need to communicate visually; she had a voice that needed to be heard, she said.

Her interest in all art forms as a child can be seen in some of her work today, such as her “Blanket Statements,” which incorporates knitting and paint.

Moore’s “Blanket Statements” draws attention to the topic of gender and will be featured at the upcoming show.

Moore did not start pursuing a professional career as an artist until 1998, when much of her work featured chameleons and pieces were labeled “self-portrait” and “portrait of woman” to represent the female experience. Moore continues to explore her interest in depicting women in her unconventional women series.

Motivated by her intrinsic need to create, Moore finds the most rewarding aspect of creating art to be an interaction with an audience and the feedback she receives. There are layers of meaning in art and the audience creates a new meaning when they look at it, she says.

The most difficult thing about creating for Moore is that she has to make herself vulnerable.

She finds art to be both an isolating activity and a social endeavor, admitting that she “create[s] in a perpetual state of fear and panic, but eventually the fear evaporates and [she] enters into a flow.”

Sue Benton

Sue Benton, a Stratford resident, is a photographer who grew up in Pittsburgh during a very industrious time. She attributes her love of industrial aesthetics to the city.

Living in Pittsburgh until she was 28, Benton attended Chatham University and the University of Pittsburgh. She works as a dance teacher and photographer.

Benton began exploring photography five years ago as a personal hobby.

Her inspiration was sparked during her daily commutes on Interstate 95, which takes her past abandoned buildings, reminding her of her childhood.

Benton’s photos are “hyper-realistic,” she said, because she wants to show the appreciation she feels and the beauty she sees in “all pieces” of the buildings.

“I enjoy seeing how happy and beautiful I can make them; the picture goes from a wreck to beautiful,” Benton explained.

Her advice for aspiring artists: “Do exactly what you love. Don’t think of what others think or what the current trend is because it simply does not matter.”

Arpád Krizsán

Arpád Krizsán was born in Sweden to Hungarian parents. His father was an artist and worked as a graphic designer and his mother was a housewife. Krizsán spent a lot of time traveling with his father and remembers him always painting in his free time. According to Krizsán, his father inspired him at a young age, always encouraging him to “look and see” the detail of life.

Krizsán attended secondary school and university in Austria, where he studied political science and sold photos of Eastern Europe to local papers on the side. He later studied international affairs at Columbia.

Before moving to Connecticut in 2004, Krizsán worked as an investment banker in London. While still working in investment banking, Krizsán developed himself as a photographer over the past five or six years. His passion for photography developed slowly over time in documentary-type work.

When asked what motivates him to create, he said “creation itself,” as he finds it mentally important and a part of humanity to be creative and express his inner self.

Krizsán’s advice to other artists? “Do it, believe in it, and work hard.”

Michael Brennecke

Michael Brennecke is an abstract painter born and raised in Westport.

Inspired at a young age by his uncle, a woodcarver, and his cousin, an illustrator and tattoo artist, Brennecke began experimenting with seascapes at just 12 years old. It was not until later that he became interested in abstract art.

After high school he attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and later received a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Tufts University. While he did attempt a career as an illustrator after college, he found his true calling in abstract art, being particularly inspired by Paul Klee and Richard Diebenkorn.

Brennecke is motivated by the desire to do something unique and personally satisfying. He is constantly exploring color, and said his favorite thing about abstract art is the ability to see multiple things at once and yet nothing specific.

Of course, creating a piece that both the artist and audience will like is no easy feat.

“Nine and a half times out of 10 I don’t get it right,” Brennecke said. “There is lots of trial and error, and I don’t like to fail.”

His closing advice to aspiring artists is to remember “it” takes time; you need a thick skin and your own motivation, and a willingness to fail.