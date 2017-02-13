Letter: Reflecting on Executive Order 9066 during this time

To the Editor:

We call February 19 the “Day of Remembrance.” It marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, issued by President Franklin Roosevelt, which led to the incarceration of more than 120,000 persons of Japanese ancestry — about 77,000 of whom were American citizens — in internment camps (which the residents called “concentration” camps). They were imprisoned without due process, for an indefinite period of time, without the bringing of criminal charges, without proof of wrongdoing, or without benefit of trial. When the order to evacuate came, the families were given less than 10 days to get their lives in order. They could only take what they could carry, leaving homes, businesses, possessions and memories behind.

It took 46 years before the United States would finally and officially admit that what happened to these Japanese people was wrong. In 1976, President Ford officially rescinded Executive Order 9066. In 1982, a federal commission under President Carter determined that the decision to incarcerate was not justified by military necessity. In fact, the record does not disclose a single case of disloyalty or sabotage from any American born citizen of Japanese ancestry during the whole war. The commission determined that the decision was based on “racial prejudice, war [fear] hysteria, and a failure of political leadership.”

Finally, in August 1988, President Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 into law. This law acknowledged the injustice of the evacuation, relocation and internment of those of Japanese ancestry during World War II, contained an official Government apology and recommended legislative remedies and reparations.

It also stated that we must ensure that this should never happen again.

It is wrong to suspend the Constitution and to deny the rights of any individual or group of persons because of their race, sex, religion, ethnicity, or sexual persuasion. We are a republic governed by the rule of law and must always remember what America stands for and what makes us great as a nation. We must continue the battle to preserve personal freedoms, and… WE MUST NEVER FORGET!

Gary H. Miyashiro

41 Sullivan Drive