Reddingite’s sculpture debuts at his (almost) alma mater

Local sculptor Marc Mellon had his second eight-foot-tall bronze sculpture dedicated at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) last fall — one of Edmund Hajim, who had attended Rochester on an ROTC scholarship, graduating from its School of Engineering in 1958. In 2008 Hajim, president of Diker Management LCC, was appointed board chairman and head of a capital campaign to raise $1.2 billion for the university.

He began the campaign by announcing a personal $30-million commitment, the largest single gift in the school’s history, a significant portion of which was designated for scholarship support of engineering students. In 2009, the engineering school was officially named the Edmund A. Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in recognition of this contribution.

Mellon has produced sculptures of innovators and leaders that are on display at 40 institutions, universities and hospitals and said he enjoys working with such people.

“They bring an energy and dedication that is contagious; we need such heroes. Ed is a Horatio Alger story,” he said. “He was in foster care as a kid, attended Rochester on ROTC scholarship, then on to Harvard after he served his military commitment, then on to Wall Street … and in fact, he was honored by the Horatio Alger Association in 2015.”

Hajim graduated from Harvard Business School, becoming a highly successful banking investment professional, and has served on Rochester’s board of trustees since 1988.

“Ed is a genuine, passionate guy who wants to give back. … The school foisted the honor on him; in addition to the engineering school, they wanted to name the quadrangle after him and erect a statue. He accepted the idea of the quadrangle naming, but fought the idea of the statue.

“Ed felt awkward about it, said he’d have to ask [his wife] Barbara. … He wanted us to find someone else to honor — said he’d even pay for it, but Barbara said, ‘You have to say yes; it serves as a symbol to others that they can become someone instrumental in growing the university,’ so he agreed.”

Part of the process in creating a statue for a permanent installation, said Mellon, is research and discovery.

“In addition to capturing your subject’s personality and conveying it in a respectful way, you also have to think about the placement of the statue, the lines of sight, the emotional impact it will have … how it will work within the surrounding architecture and give the site meaning.”

Once the statue was agreed to, the Hajims visited Mellon’s Redding studio about eight times over a two-year period. Initially Mellon created a number of studies, 16 to 18 inches high, in different poses — embracing, emphatic with hands in fists, feet placed differently, until Ed and Barbara agreed on one. Of the raised hands gesture, Mellon said, “Raised hands is the universal gesture of connection, of emotional connection, a welcoming gesture. … Tweaks in it can mean different things. I knew I had to get the gesture people wanted. Ed is known and recognized by his arms going up and down as he talks; people know his personality, passion, by the gesture.

“The thing is to get people energized, to use the work to involve them in another way, to say, ‘Look what we’re doing.’ The statue’s pose says, ‘Look what we’ve done’ and ‘What’s the next big thing?’ The school is at the forefront of some of the most incredible research going on in the country, and beyond.”

Mellon has a long association with the university; he entered as a pre-med student in 1968. But, he chuckles, “I took one too many philosophy classes … they opened up the possibility of art to me. … I know what the campus was like 50 years ago, and the extraordinary metamorphosis it has undergone since.”

Mellon did not express artistic interests as a child, “except for the time I drew train tracks with crayons on my mother’s new carpet. I was a Sputnik kid,” he continued. “After that Russian satellite was launched, schools across the country tested kids for aptitude in science, and I was put on the science track — and exempted from art and physical education. After I left Rochester, I took Art 101 at Brooklyn College and was hooked.

“I reconnected with the university about 13 years ago at the National Arts Club in New York, where I’m a member. The then dean of the school gave a talk on its Meliora Weekend — ‘meliora’ being the school’s motto, which means ‘ever better.’ A couple of years later when the topic of creating a statue of George Eastman [inventor and Eastman Kodak Co. founder] came up, the dean said, ‘We have a guy who went to school here we should talk to.’ They liked that I went to school there, even if I wasn’t a graduate. I know the place and I do credit Rochester with educating me; I got the basics in humanities there.”

The eight-foot bronze of Eastman was dedicated in October 2009 and was a success. Replicas of the Eastman study have subsequently served to recognize major donors and institutional leaders.

“The student body embraced it,” Mellon said. “They put scarves and hats on George in winter, dress him up for sporting events, leave little offerings, fun things like that. So when President and CEO Joel Seligman came up with the idea of creating a statue of Ed about four years later, saying he wanted to honor Ed and would give a gift of a statue, I was invited to do it … knowing we would have to convince Ed.”

The eight-foot-tall Hajim statue rests on an 18-inch-high pedestal in the new Edmund Hajim Engineering Quadrangle and was dedicated at last fall’s Meliora Celebration Weekend. The dedication of the quadrangle and statue was part of a larger celebration of the successful major capital campaign for the university, which exceeded the initial goal and raised $1.37 billion. Hajim is now chair emeritus. Danny Wegman, CEO of Rochester-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc., became chairman of the university’s board of trustees last spring.

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns was the weekend’s keynote speaker — his connection to the university goes back to 1928 to 1939, when his grandfather was an instructor — and Tony Bennett sang in the Eastman Theatre. Mellon’s cast of his bust of Bennett, which is on permanent display at The Players Club in Manhattan, was on exhibit for the weekend.

Mellon attended the dedication with his wife, Babette Bloch, who is also a sculptor working in stainless steel, and their daughters Rachel and Julia. He expects the statue of Hajim to become as much of an attraction for students as the Eastman statue.

For more examples of Mellon’s work, visit his website, mellonstudio.com.