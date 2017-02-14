All the homes that sold in Redding in January

The following land transfers were recorded in the office of the Town Clerk of Redding from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2017.

5 Hemlock Trail: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

9 Mailcoach Road: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

51 Mailcoach Road: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

54 Sanfordtown Road: Lisa A. Tibbitts to Sarah K. Packard, $450,000.

6 Orchard Drive: John J. Maire to Kristine M. McNamara, $370,000.

60 Sanfordtown Road: Christian J. and Jennifer Fox to Craig Richard and Karen Grace Lawrence, $775,000.

33 Mine Hill Road: U.S. Bank NA Trustee to Ava and Eric Steenhuisen, $395,000.

Open space, Marchant and Chestnut Woods: Old Stone Estates LLC to Town of Redding, no consideration.

17 Meeker Hill Road: James J. Hickey, III to Christopher and Angela Rountos, $250,000.

1 Blueberry Hill Road: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jason and Jennifer Magnell, $265,000.

5 Beauiles Lane: Kimberly Kiriazidis to Jeffery W. and Molly K. Kreitz, $625,000.

41 Black Rock Turnpike: Amy W. Strife to G. Andrew Strife, no consideration.

36 Cross Highway: Jerrold T. Lundquist to Kenneth Swensen and Robin Lamont, $511,000.

58 Old Redding Road: Federal National Mortgage Association to Konstantinos Papadopoulos, $265,500.

63 Wayside Lane: Estate of Rosamond Hawthorne Mikkelsen Trust to Imogen Howe and Katherine Haddock, no consideration.

73 Redding Road, Unit 12: MELY, LLC to The Gourad Group, LLC, $45,000.

343 Redding Road: Salvatore Ferraina and Linda S. Scott to Salinda LLC, no consideration.

153 Gallows Hill Road: Andrew B. and Lee P. Wilson to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Eneas N. Freyre and Nancy Longworth Freyre, $650,000.

331 Black Rock Turnpike: Ellsworth D. and Cheryl A. Jones to Emily Hall, $360,000.