All the homes that sold in Redding in January

By Redding Pilot on February 14, 2017

The following land transfers were recorded in the office of the Town Clerk of Redding from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2017.

5 Hemlock Trail: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

9 Mailcoach Road: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

51 Mailcoach Road: Estate of Anthony David Delia to Barbara J. Delia, no consideration.

54 Sanfordtown Road: Lisa A. Tibbitts to Sarah K. Packard, $450,000.

6 Orchard Drive: John J. Maire to Kristine M. McNamara, $370,000.

60 Sanfordtown Road: Christian J. and Jennifer Fox to Craig Richard and Karen Grace Lawrence, $775,000.

33 Mine Hill Road: U.S. Bank NA Trustee to Ava and Eric Steenhuisen, $395,000.

Open space, Marchant and Chestnut Woods: Old Stone Estates LLC to Town of Redding, no consideration.

17 Meeker Hill Road: James J. Hickey, III  to Christopher and Angela Rountos, $250,000.

1 Blueberry Hill Road: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jason and Jennifer Magnell, $265,000.

5 Beauiles Lane: Kimberly Kiriazidis to Jeffery W. and Molly K. Kreitz, $625,000.

41 Black Rock Turnpike: Amy W. Strife to G. Andrew Strife, no consideration.

36 Cross Highway: Jerrold T. Lundquist to Kenneth Swensen and Robin Lamont, $511,000.

58 Old Redding Road: Federal National Mortgage Association to Konstantinos Papadopoulos, $265,500.

63 Wayside Lane: Estate of Rosamond Hawthorne Mikkelsen Trust to Imogen Howe and Katherine Haddock, no consideration.

73 Redding Road, Unit 12: MELY, LLC  to The Gourad Group, LLC, $45,000.

343 Redding Road: Salvatore Ferraina and Linda S. Scott  to Salinda LLC, no consideration.

153 Gallows Hill Road: Andrew B. and Lee P. Wilson  to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Eneas N. Freyre and Nancy Longworth Freyre, $650,000.

331 Black Rock Turnpike: Ellsworth D. and Cheryl A. Jones to Emily Hall, $360,000.

 

