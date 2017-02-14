Still needing one more win to secure a spot in the state Class L tournament, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost a 51-39 decision to Bethel on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Barlow was held to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. While it ad its best offensive performance in the final frame the Wildcats were too far out in front.

Matt McGannon led Barlow in scoring with 11 points, including two three-pointers. Wes Blackwell scored seven with a three-pointer.

Owen Corazzelli sank five while Tim Tamallanca netted four. Tom Rossini (one three-pointer) and Phil Villhauer each scored three while Dan Mangieri, Kevin Richetelli and Austin DeLuca each finished with two points.

Chris Towey led Bethel with 18.