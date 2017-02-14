The Redding Pilot

CT is 2017’s state where immigrants have 6th biggest economic impact

February 14, 2017

The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Economic Impact of Immigration by State.

In order to determine which states benefit most from immigration, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, ranging from “median household income of foreign-born population” to “jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.”

Immigrants’ Economic Impact on Connecticut (1=Biggest Impact; 25=Avg.):

  • 13th — % of Jobs Generated by Immigrant-Owned Businesses Out of Total Jobs
  • 16th — Net Difference Between State & Local Revenues and Expenditures per Individual Immigrant
  • 8th — Median Household Income of Foreign-Born Population
  • 8th — % of Foreign-Born STEM Workers Out of Total STEM Workers
  • 17th — % of Foreign-Born Population Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher
  • 10th — % of Fortune 500 Companies Founded by Immigrants or Their Children
  • 10th — % of Jobs Created by Presence of International Students Out of Total Jobs
  • 6th —  Economic Contribution of International Students per Capita

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/economic-impact-of-immigration-by-state/32248/  

