Hockey: Bethel-Brookfield Danbury 6, Joel Barlow 2

February 14, 2017

Unable to close a one-goal gap, the Joel Barlow High hockey team eventually lost a 6-2 decision to Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury (BBD) on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Danbury Arena.

The Falcons trailed 2-1 after one period with a goal from Kyle Converse and the assist going to Ryan Lauter. The Icecats increased the lead to two with another goal in the next frame.

Converse struck again in the third with seven minutes to go with Grant Ciccarello assisting but BBD picked up the pace in the time remaining, netting three more goals.

Zac Gormley made 32 saves in goal for the Falcons.

