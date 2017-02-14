Small Biz Circle: Stop talking and start a real conversation

This month’s Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle takes networking to a new level when it tosses standard networking questions and replaces them with interesting and fun conversation starters.

The networking evening is part of the monthly discussion group Behind the Business Card on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

“Networking needs to be fun,“ said program chair Terry Karpen. “But it can be hard to enter a room of unfamiliar faces and strike up a conversation. We’re going to change that.”

Everyone who attends will be given a card with networking questions that go beyond the usual.

“We’d love you to share the biggest thing you’re working on at the moment or the most unique aspect of what you do,” said Karpen. “We’re making the discussion easy by giving you conversation starters, and I promise you’ll get to know people by the time you leave.”

Behind the Business Card is a monthly series of lively roundtable discussions designed to build relationships and enable people to exchange ideas with other small business professionals. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Refreshments will be served. Register at marktwainlibrary.org or at the library, or call 203-938-2545.

Small Business Circle membership is free. Add your local small business to the Small Business Directory. Learn more or sign up at www.marktwainlibrary.org.