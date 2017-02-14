Travel soccer registration

The Redding Pilot

Registration for Easton Redding United (ERU) spring travel soccer is open until Feb. 28. Boys and girls under-nine through under-14 can register today at www.erunited.org.

The spring season should begin around the second week of April. ERU is committed to providing playing opportunities for as many boys and girls as possible, and to allow them to play at the highest level possible based on their talent and desire.
Younger age teams practice twice a week and play one game on the weekends. Older age teams can practice up to three times per week and could have one or two games per weekend.  All travel teams are coached by a professional coaching staff.  The coaching staff is led by the Joel Barlow High varsity soccer coaches.

