Obituary: Stephen A. Peterson, 73

Stephen Anton Peterson, 73, of Redding, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2017 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family at his bedside.

Stephen was born on May 18, 1943, the son of Genevieve Marie (Smith) and Gunnar Wilhelm Peterson at Parsons Hospital in Flushing, New York.

Mr. Peterson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 to 1969. He graduated with a BS degree from City College of New York and worked in the packaging industry for forty years for Interlake Steel, Delta Strapping Industries and Nasco Packaging.

Stephen was an active member of the community (best known in his uniform of navy blue sweater, khaki pants, and white sneakers), volunteering his time and services to the West Redding Fire Department as an EMT, as well as spending countless hours building sets for Joel Barlow & John Read stage productions, teaching Boy Scouts to cook for their merit badges, and being an all-around fabulous Mr. Mom.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janice (Jan) Colleen (Peterson) Peterson and his beloved children, Stephen Peterson and his wife Jamie of Bridgewater, CT and Genevieve MacDonald and her husband Joshua of Redding, CT. He is also survived by his three adoring grandchildren, Aidia, Euan, and Paisley Peterson; his dog, Tiberius; and a constellation of family, friends, and loved ones across the country.

Calling hours are 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829. Stephen’s Memorial Service will take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 18, 2017 and a gathering of friends and family will take place immediately following at the West Redding Fire House.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Redding Fire Department Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 9, West Redding, CT.