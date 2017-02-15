Redding Board of Education budget will go negative, again

On the heels of a state budget proposal that would shift the burden of $1.7 million in teachers pensions from the state of Connecticut to the town of Redding, The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a $21,002,268 school budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The approved budget for the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year is a .34% decrease from the current fiscal year. The education budget went negative last year, as well.

This budget does not include costs for running Joel Barlow High School with Easton.

Last week, Governor Dannel Malloy presented his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. In addition to shifting $1.7 million in teacher pensions to the town, Redding would see a substantial decrease in its Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant.

For the coming fiscal year, Redding will receive approximately $180,000 from the ECS grant. In following years Redding will receive $16,000.

Additionally, Redding will see substantially less in state funding for special education. Historically, when the cost for the needs of a special education student exceeds 4.5 times the general per pupil cost, the state has reimbursed 70% of that amount.

The new state budget proposal has a fixed amount for special education funding and Redding is receiving $430,780. However, that amount includes Joel Barlow and only $150,000 will go to the K-8 program.

The state budget proposal has not been officially voted on yet and will not pass without approval of the state legislature.

In order to come to an overall budget decrease, McMorran said six teachers have committed to an early retirement agreement.

“I am going to propose to you things that I don’t want to cut,” said McMorran at the Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting, “but you have to think about because of finances imposed on you by the state.”

According to McMorran three of those teachers, a math specialist at Redding Elementary School, a Special Education teacher at John Reed Middle School and a Grade 4 classroom teacher, unequivocally need to be replaced.

The replacement of the other three teachers, according to McMorran, was up to the discretion of the Board of Education.

The three positions up to the boards discretion were a Gifted and Talented teacher at RES, a Kindergarten teacher at RES and a .6 music position at RES.

“There is no point in this presentation where we come to the town asking for anything we don’t need,” said McMorran. “We don’t build in dollars to your budget so we can make it appear as though any part of our proposal was manufactured for the politics of financing.”

Ultimately, the board decided not to rehire the .6 music position at RES and the Kindergarten teacher at RES. The reduction of a Kindergarten teacher means there will be four at the beginning of the next school year.

Kindergarten enrollment for next year is currently at 74 new students confirmed. With four Kindergarten teachers, there would be two classrooms with 18 children and two classrooms with 19 children.

However, the board decided that if Kindergarten enrollment looked like it was going to increase, they would hire a new Kindergarten teacher instead of a new Gifted and Talented teacher.

“The money can be used at the discretion of what Carrie (Wessman Huber, RES principal) thinks the school will need,” said Board of Education member Allyson Florkowski.

Other cuts by the board include the reduction of one technology assistant at RES, and one Kindergarten paraprofessional. The board also saved over $14,000 by deciding not to extend Spanish education to Kindergarten classes.

“Any further reductions would be changes in programs,” said McMorran. “There comes a point where people think we can find an additional $70,000 in ‘stuff’ to cut. Folks there isn’t an ‘stuff’ left.”