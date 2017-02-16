Things only got harder for the Joel Barlow High boys swim team at its meet against Brookfield.

The gap widened with nearly every event for the Falcons last Tuesday, Feb. 7. Brookfield had too much speed, cruising to an 82-72 win at Western Connecticut State University.

Brookfield was out in front from the start, going one-two in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay. Third went to Alex Goncalves, Connor Fredericton, Trevor Feltman and Jake Bernard in 2:05.26.

The Falcons did manage a few first places along the way. One was in the 200 free with Max Nonnenmacher touching the wall in 1:59.04. James Gombos was fifth in 2:26.13.

Andrew Yu won the 200 individual medley in 2:09. Fifth went to Fredericton in 2:26.46.

Another win was in the 50 free, going to Phil Gombos in 23.24. Also scoring was Bryan Coppinger in 26.45.

Barlow, however, had no divers, giving the Bobcats some easy points in this event. It did score in the 100 fly with James Gombos taking second in 1:11.54 and Feltman taking fourth in 1:13.87 Brookfield now led 64-27 after six events.

Phil Gombos won the 100 free in 51.56 and Bernard was fifth in 56.81. Although Nonnenmacher won the 500 free in 5:28.72, he was Barlow’s only entry in the event.

The last contested event was the 200 free relay. Yu, Goncalves, Nonnenmacher and Phil Gombos combined to finish in 1:41.01, good for second.

By now Brookfield had amassed enough points to win the meet and opted to swim the last three events unofficially.

Now 2-5 overall, Barlow hosts New Milford today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m. and finishes the regular season on Tuesday at Newtown at 7.