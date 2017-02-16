Intentions were different on the part of the Joel Barlow High cheerleaders going into the South-West Conference championship.

The Falcons were hoping for more than to simply do well — they were going for victory.

This was not an unrealistic expectation for the Falcons, who were one of 11 teams competing on Feb. 4. Totaling 172.5 points from an eight-judge panel, they claimed their first-ever league crown.

Host Newtown, which won the title the last three years, was runner-up with 167.70. New Fairfield was third with 160.90.

“We have five seniors who started with me as freshmen,” said fourth-year head coach Jamie Wallace, whose team had previously placed as high as fifth under her guidance. “This is the first year they literally practiced all year round. They had the drive to get first.”

Barlow had 15 cheerleaders compete, plus two alternates. Teams were judged on a number of factors, including voice, motion, jumps, tumbling and stunts.

The Falcons performed for two and a half minutes to a custom music mix containing segments of songs that all have “dream” in them.

“They just have a real positive energy with each other and are very, very encouraging,” said Wallace. “It’s been exciting.”

The season is far from over for the Falcons. This weekend they have a competition at Fairfield University and another in East Haven before the state finals in March.