The Joel Barlow High hockey team had double reason to look forward to its game against the Eastern Connecticut Eagles.

The Falcons have had good results against their opponent, a co-op team based in New London. Their latest encounter had some additional significance.

Saturday, Feb. 11, marked Barlow’s Senior Day, in which it recognized Kyle Converse, Grant Ciccarello, Jake Nimons and James Siburn for their service to the team. It then took to the ice for a 7-4 win at the Danbury Arena.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 tie in the first period, with Converse scoring for Barlow. He also came through early in the next frame with two more goals for a hat trick and put his team up for good.

The Eagles answered later in the period and cut the lead to 4-3 as the Falcons kept ahead with a goal by Vincent Marsili after two frames.

He added another early in the third to give the Falcons some breathing room, as the Eagles scored one more. Barlow’s defense stepped up in the last period, turning away any threats. In the meantime, Marsili scored one more for a hat trick of his own and Nimons also found the net.

Converse also had two assists, as did Andrew Powell. Nimons, Ciccarello and Matteo Naclerio each had one apiece.

Zac Gormley made 28 saves in goal for Barlow.

Scoring was more of a challenge for the Falcons when they took on a Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury co-op team on Monday in Danbury. Unable to close a one-goal gap, they eventually lost a 6-2 decision.

The Falcons trailed 2-1 after one period with a goal from Converse and the assist going to Ryan Lauter. The Icecats increased the lead to two with another goal in the next frame.

Converse struck again in the third with seven minutes to go with Grant Ciccarello assisting, but BBD picked up the pace in the time remaining, netting three more goals.

Gormley made 32 saves in goal for the Falcons, now 4-10-1 overall. They visit Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug on Friday at the Northford Ice Pavillion, take on Wilton on Saturday at the Ridgefield Winter Garden and host Housatonic-Northwestern on Wednesday in Danbury.