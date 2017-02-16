The Redding Pilot

RES International Festival will be held in early March

By Redding Pilot on February 16, 2017

Mia Callot and Victoria and Emily Grzybowinski are gearing up for the fourth annual RES International Festival. Their families will be presenting Mexico and Poland at the event.

The fourth annual Redding Elementary School International Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at RES.

The PTA sponsored event is free to members of the community and will showcase 17 different countries.

Students and families can experience these different cultures by tasting their cuisine, learning their language and discovering where they are in the world.

This year the event takes you from Scotland to Lebanon and from Australia to Costa Rica. Student entertainment throughout the program will also add to the cultural experience.

