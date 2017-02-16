Three in a row

The Redding Pilot

The Redding-Easton Basketball Association sixth grade girls team tripled its win total from the previous year with three consecutive league victories last weekend. After averaging seven points per game as a team last year the girls are now averaging 22. Front row, from left, are assistant coach Pete Graziano, head coach Tom Betzig, Katherine Czerkawski, Mattie Wright, Charlotte Beihl, Eve Simons, Julia Tartaglia, Emmy Asplund, Emily Green and assistant coach Dave Green. Back row, Ella Graziano, Libby Grob and Emma Bourgeault.

