Torch Club will hold sporting gear exchange in late March

To the Editor:

The Torch Club, a service and leadership club, will hold its first annual clothing and sporting equipment drive on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4.

The pitch: “Do you have old skates, gloves, sticks, rackets, clothing, or something similar? This is the perfect opportunity to exchange outgrown clothes and sporting equipment!”

This is an exchange for kids clothing that fit those in grades K to 8.

Parents everywhere know kids grow way too fast, you just can’t keep up!

Here you can get sports equipment and clothing at a much lower cost, while getting rid of your old stuff. This is perfect for parents and kids who are looking for some new clothing or sports equipment.

Torch Club members will be at the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Road accepting donations from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 23. You just drive up, and they will unload your car for you. Donations will also be accepted on Saturday before 2 p.m. Anything that is left after 4 p.m. will be donated to Goodwill. With any donation, admission is free and most items are $1. Without a donation, admission is $5 and $1 for most items. All money raised goes to support the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton.

Some things that are accepted are shoes, clothing, and all types of sports gear, from skates to helmets.

Some things that are not accepted are bikes, golf clubs, sleds, balls, undergarments, socks, and Redding-Easton town team jerseys.

This is a fantastic way to help the Boys & Girls Club while benefiting yourself and your overcrowded closets and garages. Be sure to go to the RCC on March 25 to support the club and help yourself while doing so!

Charlie Condosta