A peach tree was stolen from a home on Blueberry Lane

And other police news…

Stolen tree

Lawn ornaments and an entire peach tree were stolen from a home on Blueberry Hill Road last week, possibly the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to police, the home was unoccupied. The peach tree was dug up out of the ground; quite a fete in winter.

Winter storm

Police Chief Doug Fuchs said last Thursday’s snow storm, on Feb. 9, which dumped more than a foot of snow on Redding, was well-handled by his department and the Redding Highway Department.

“People knew it was coming and the schools were closed so nobody came out” when they didn’t need to, he said, always good for highway crews working to keep roads clear.

“The visibility was awful and the roads were difficult to navigate,” Fuchs said. “Most heeded the warnings and stayed home.”

Helping social services

Thanks to a partnership with social services, Redding police officers have been making more well-being checks this year than in years passed.

The social services director occassionally asks police to check in on residents during the weekend when she is not in town.

Fuchs says this is a great way to increase positive interactions with the community at large, noting one of his officers recently helped a resident with a soup recipe.