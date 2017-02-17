The Redding Pilot

New Pond Farm hosts reading of ‘Rumors,’ directed by Nancy Ponturo

Join New Pond Farm on Saturday, Feb. 25, or Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. for a reading of the play Rumors.

Actors in the play include Reddingites Nancy and Bob Ponturo, Heather and Frank Whaley, Julia Levo, Don Striano, Dorothy and Chris Luongo, and Jim O’Rielly.

After the reading, theatergoers are invited to join the actors for a champagne toast, homemade desserts and conversation.

Seating is limited. Register at 203-938-2117 or www.newpondfarm.org.

The performances are $40 per New Pond Farm member and $50 per non-member.

New Pond Farm Education Center thanked the Actors Equity professional actors for participating in this fund-raiser and supporting its mission.

