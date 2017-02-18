Probate judge’s first public session a success

Regional Judge of Probate Daniel W. O’Grady, a Bethel resident, held his first of several public information sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Bethel Town Hall.

The event was attended by approximately 30 residents from Redding, Bethel, Newtown, and Danbury.

The judge spoke about the probate system and the probate process. The attendees asked many questions pertaining to wills, powers of attorney, living wills, living trusts, probate costs, and procedure.

“I thought maybe five to 15 people would show up,” O’Grady said in an email. “Instead, we had a packed house and talked for two hours without anyone leaving or yawning! They must have asked 30 questions.”

His Connecticut Probate District (45) covers Ridgefield, Redding, Newtown, and Bethel.

The next scheduled event will be at the Cyrenius H. Booth Library located at 25 Main Street in Newtown on March 7. The public is invited.