AFC Urgent Care partners with Go Red for Women campaign

During the month of February, AFC Urgent Care is partnering again with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.

“The fact is, Heart disease is the number killer of women and we at AFC feel it is important to bring awareness and help stop this disease.”

Everyone who donates $5 or more will be entered into a drawing for a massage from Massage Green Spa in Norwalk or a gift card from Outback Steakhouse in Wilton.

“We are hoping that this encourages more people to come in and make a donation.”

The staff all wore red on Valentine’s Day to show their support for women with heart disease and stroke.

“We are proud to be able to take care of the people in our neighborhoods, and at the same time,” contribute to the local communities and keep our families healthy and happy.”

AFC Urgent Care Norwalk is conveniently located at 607 Main Avenue just north of the DMV and is open seven days a week Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments are needed and most insurances are accepted.

For more information, visit www.afcurgentcarenorwalk.com or www.facebook.com/afcurgentcarenorwalk, or call 203-845-9100.