Barlow teacher selected for STEAM workshop at Yellowstone

Lee Skalkos, art teacher at Joel Barlow High School, is one of 12 teachers selected nationally for the 2017 Yellowstone STEAM Teacher Workshop, which will be held for one week in Yellowstone National Park this summer. The cost of the trip is completely funded by Yellowstone Forever.

The 12 teachers selected from across the country will learn innovative ways to incorporate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) in the classroom.

With Yellowstone National Park as the venue, teachers will learn how to use both traditional and innovative methods to incorporate art into STEAM lessons. Teachers will explore new ideas and strategies while networking with other educators:

To inspire educators to integrate STEAM in their lessons.

To provide networking opportunities for progressive educators to collaborate.

To teach varied lessons that are transferrable to the classroom.

“I am beyond excited to receive this grant and to have this exciting opportunity to learn more about our very first national park,” Skalkos said. “I find that most of my students have not had the opportunity to visit our national parks, which is the reason I applied for this grant. It is very important to be able to share what I learn this summer and incorporate this work into my future lessons.”