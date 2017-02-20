The Redding Pilot

Mark Twain Library celebrates Staff Appreciation Week

By Redding Pilot on February 20, 2017

This week, on the heels of Valentines’ Day love, marks the first ever STAFF APPRECIATION WEEK at the Mark Twain Library.  A chance for the users of our town treasure to thank the staff for their tireless work at making it as perfect as possible for the patrons.  The centerpiece of the week-long celebration was today’s five star homemade catered lunch courtesy of the Board of Trustees; there is also a 7 day supply of chocolate kisses on the front desk for staff and patrons to share in the love.

