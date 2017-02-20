Obituary: Daniel B Southard, TWA Pilot

Daniel B. Southard, Jr., of Redding, died on Monday, Feb. 13 after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in New York City in 1942, Dan grew up in Wilton and spent his high school years at Middlesex School in Concord, MA, where he was captain of the football team and later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Dartmouth College with a degree in economics in 1965, Southard was hired by Trans World Airlines — the youngest pilot ever hired by TWA. He flew in that role for 37 years. When TWA helped establish Saudi Arabian Airlines in the late 1970s, Southard was among a group of pilots who flew for the new airline.

During adulthood he also earned an MBA from New York University and became a Certified Financial Planner.

Dan married his wife Peggy, a flight attendant from Hong Kong, in 1970 at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown and moved to Redding in 1973 where they built a house on Hopewell Woods Road and raised two daughters. Their younger daughter, Mimi Weiss, is an art teacher at John Read Middle School.

In 2011, as Southard’s Parkinson’s worsened, he and his wife moved to Meadow Ridge.

Dan is survived by his wife Peggy; two daughters, Stephanie and her husband Guy Mauri; Mimi and her husband Ben Weiss; two sisters, Gloria Bradley of Mystic, CT and Suzanne Blackman of New Fairfield, CT; stepbrother David Graham of Woodbury, CT; five grandchildren, Tanin, Sarah, Melissa, Rowan and Grayson; and five nephews and a niece.

A private memorial for the family will be held at their daughter Mimi’s home in Redding.