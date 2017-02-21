The Redding Pilot

Boys basketball: Immaculate 66, Joel Barlow 52

By Rocco Valluzzo on February 21, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Ending the regular season, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost 66-52 to Immaculate on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Barlow, which trailed 10-7 after one quarter, came within one point of catching the Mustangs by the time the first half ended, trailing only 20-19.

Immaculate, however, was sparked by a 12-0 scoring run in the third quarter, taking advantage of several steals as well as three-point shots. At the end of three quarters it led 48-34.

Barlow came as close as seven points of catching the hosts in the time remaining with the help of several three-pointers of its own but ultimately fell short.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 21 points, including one three-pointer. Tom Rossini (pictured) had 10 with two three-pointers.

Dan Mangieri had nine points, all on three-pointers. Tim Tamallanca sank six with one three-pointer. Phil Villhauer and Ryan McNamara scored four and two respectively.

Mike Basile led Immaculate with 13 points.

