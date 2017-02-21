Redding family reaches all seven continents with trip to Antartica

Redding residents Jean and Doug Renfield-Miller, along with two of their children, Charlotte and Jamie, recently returned from a trip to Antarctica. They traveled to the continent from Ushuaia, Argentina, aboard Le Soleal, enjoying 11 Zodiac landings ashore. Aside from seeing many seals, penguins, whales, and birds up close, they were most struck by the majestic beauty and desolation of Antarctica. Where else can one go and not encounter any signs of human habitation? With this trip, the Renfield-Millers have visited all seven continents.