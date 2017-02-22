Barlow presents ‘Rashomon’ this weekend

The Joel Barlow High School theater department will present a play titled ‘Rashomon’ this weekend. The work is based on a Japanese film of the same name.

Performances will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, with both shows starting at 8 p.m.

Rashomon is a play based on the original film released in 1950 that explores the truth behind human nature through a single story retold through four conflicting perspectives.

“It’s a cool plot because it is set around the idea of an event remembered differently by the people who experienced it,” student director Gabby Colangelo said Monday. “The play tells the story surrounding the day after a court proceeding about a rape and murder that occurred the day before.”

The theater department took care to produce the play in a way that carefully represented the time and culture in which it takes place, Colangelo said.

“We had to do a lot of research about the traditional type of theater we were trying to go for,” she said, “to make sure we were as true to how it would have been as possible.”

Unlike contemporary theater, the style of Japanese storytelling used in this production stresses “stillness in movement,” the student director said.

“The scenes have very specific movements, instead of a more modern tendency to move around a lot,” she said.

Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door.