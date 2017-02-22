The Masuk High girls co-op hockey team (which also includes skaters from Joel Barlow), earned a 4-3 overtime victory against Lauralton Hall of Milford on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and tied Notre Dame-Fairfield 3-3 at The Rinks at Shelton on Friday.

Catie Boudiette scored twice and Shannon Maxey also hit the back of the net for the Panthers, who were beaten 6-3 by Notre Dame a little more than a month earlier.

Masuk goaltender Bella Medaris came up with some key stops to keep it a deadlock during the eight-minute OT stanza, including making a breakaway save.

Boudiette blocked a couple of shots in overtime, and Michelle Silvos made a play to break up a Notre Dame opportunity.

“That was our best game of the season — our most complete game,” said Masuk coach Andy Townsend, whose team has five wins. “We were just ready to go. They were focused, they came ready to play.”

The teams traded goals, with Masuk seizing a trio of one-goal advantages. After a scoreless first stanza it was 1-1 after two periods. Bridgette Nicholson had Masuk’s lone assist of the game when she helped set up Boudiette early in the middle period.

Boudiette gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead only 1:31 into the third when she carried the puck into the zone and hit the top corner from the left faceoff circle.

It took Notre Dame just 1:06 to knot the score. Masuk seized a 3-2 lead when Maxey whipped home a low wrist shot just 49 seconds after Notre Dame’s second goal. Notre Dame got the equalizer 6:10 into the period when Laura Dennigan notched her second of the game. Kelly Kuryla also scored for Notre Dame.

Masuk was under pressure late in regulation and throughout overtime, but Medaris and her defense stood tall.

“This was our second overtime game in two days. It’s definitely intense. But I think the girls play really well under pressure. I have confidence in them,” Medaris said.

“That was good to see. She definitely played well,” Townsend said of his goaltender’s efforts.

Masuk finishes the season at 5-12-1 overall.

“Awesome season. It’s been a great season. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Townsend said.