Hockey: Housatonic-Northwestern 5, Joel Barlow 3

By Redding Pilot on February 22, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High hockey team lost a 5-3 decision to Housatonic-Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Danbury Arena.

Housatonic led 1-0 in the first period before the Falcons tied it up at 1-1. The visitors then put two more in the net in the next frame.

Barlow cut it to 3-2 early in the third period but Housatonic scored another two to protect its lead. One minute remained when the Falcons added their final tally.

Vincent Marsili (pictured), Kyle Converse and Andrew Powell each scored for Barlow.

