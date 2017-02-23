Duff hosts town hall meeting over pizza

State Rep. Will Duff, who represents part of Redding, hosted a “Pizza and Politics” constituent event on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Famous Pizza Restaurant in Bethel to discuss state issues.

Duff entertained questions and concerns from Bethel residents in a casual conversation about the major issues that will be debated during the 2017 legislative session that started on Jan. 4, including the proposed cuts to special education and the state of transportation in Connecticut, including the possibility of tolls being re-instituted.

He also discussed the state’s tendency to spend more than taxpayers can afford, leaving structural budget deficits in future years.

He and residents also talked about property taxes and education funding for Redding, and whether the state will keep its promise or take the money for future budget shortfalls, as it currently does with the Special Transportation Fund, and whether it plans to upgrade the Metro-North Danbury railroad line.

“This was a fun way to meet residents and to hear their concerns on the direction of our state over pizza. As your elected officials, it is important we keep people informed of what happens at the state Capitol. We are their voice,” said Duff.

—submitted by the office of state Rep. Will Duff.