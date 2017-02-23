Pulling off an upset was not out of the question for the Joel Barlow high girls basketball team in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The eighth-seeded Falcons were within striking distance of top-seeded Notre Dame until late in the action on Friday, Feb. 17. Taking the lead was a different matter, however, as the Falcons fell 39-32 to the defending champs in Fairfield.

The Falcons, who also lost to the Lancers in last year’s quarterfinals, were hampered by a slow start. Despite holding the competition to 10 points, Barlow netted only a field goal and a free throw as it trailed 10-3 after one quarter.

“In the first half we missed a ton of shots and free throws,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “We did a better job of finishing our opportunities in the second half.”

Barlow also saw some improvement in the rest of the first half, scoring 10 more points, but still trailed 22-13 going into halftime. When play resumed the Falcons stepped up defensively, holding the Lancers to just five points in the third quarter and cutting the lead to four.

“Shannon Gilbert and Emma Scavo did a great job double teaming All-League player Gabby Joseph and making it hard for her to operate in the paint,” said Carollo.

Barlow cut the lead to just a point in the fourth quarter but could not get over the top.

Gilbert led Barlow with 13 points. Lily Taeuber scored eight. Scavo and Kinsey Colby each sank four.

“This game will be great preparation for our state tournament next Tuesday,” said Carollo. “As always, I’m proud of the effort and guts my kids showed tonight.”

The Falcons closed out the regular season three days earlier with another tough opponent when they visited Bethel, which was the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. A deep team with a number of seniors, the Wildcats took control early in a 61-35 win.

Barlow trailed 16-5 after one quarter and was down 33-15 at halftime.

Taeuber led Barlow with 12 points, including two three-pointers. Gilbert scored 10.

Annie Tamallanca netted six with one three-pointer. Scavo scored five and Colby had two.

Barlow takes part in the state Class M tournament starting Tuesday against an opponent and at a site to be determined.