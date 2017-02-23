Restaurant Week features two Georgetown restaurants

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will present its fifth annual Spring Restaurant Week from Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12. Two restaurants in Georgetown are included in the event.

Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to explore new tastes and revisit favorite places where owners are offering different specials that week.

The Georgetown restaurants offering specials during the second week in March are Lombardi’s Trattoria, an Italian restaurant, and Washington Prime, a steakhouse.

Participating restaurants will custom-design their own prix-fixe menus or offer promotional specials during the week.

Information: Contact the Chamber office at 203-762-0567.